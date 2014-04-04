© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Schweizer increase EBIT margin

Schweizer Electronic AG released final figures for the fiscal year 2013, showing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 9.8 million Euro (previous year 5.2 million Euro).

This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 9.7% (previous year 5.2%) and an increase of 88% against last year. With an annual result of 6.1 million Euro, previous year’s net profit was surpassed by 782%, which corresponds to earnings per share of 1.62 Euro.



Revenues in 2013 increased to 101.2 million Euro compared to 100.2 million Euro in 2012.



Climbing from 71.3 million Euro (previous year) to 126.6 million Euro, incoming orders showed a significant positive development last year, which is mainly due to customer inquiries from the automotive sector. Due to the extremely high innovative power of this customer segment, the order volume last year more than doubled compared to 2012. Order intake from industry electronics also developed favourably, ensuring that SCHWEIZER could start the new fiscal year with an order backlog of 114.2 million Euro (previous year 89.8 million Euro).



In the previous fiscal year, Schweizer Electronic AG was able to increase equity capital by 4.1 million Euro to 45.1 million Euro. This corresponds to an equity ratio of 58.8% at the end of the fiscal year.



Based on positive forecasts for the global economic development as well as for SCHWEIZER’s market segments, the company this year expects revenues to boost by 3 to 7% in comparison with last fiscal year. Following these expectations for sales growth as well as changes to the product portfolio Schweizer Electronic AG anticipates a slight in- crease of its net profit in 2014.