5BARz partners with Flextronics

5BARz International has selected Flextronics as its supply chain solutions and manufacturing partner for the 5BARz Network Extender.

The partnership expands 5BARz’s manufacturing capabilities to serve the growing global market demand for improved cellular infrastructure connectivity.



“We are excited about partnering with a world-class iconic manufacturer for high volume production, allowing us to extend our reach and connect with more customers and channels in several regions,” says Mr. Daniel Bland, CEO of 5BARz International. “5BARz is committed to delivering high quality, cost-effective solutions for our cellular network infrastructure devices on a scalable level. We recently announced our innovation center launch in San Diego and Flextronics’ location will enable seamless logistics and efficient operational procedures as well as a reduction in time-to-market to meet the needs of our customers.”



“We are thrilled to partner with 5BARz and provide them value that increases their competitiveness in the marketplace,” said Mike Dennison, President of Flextronics High Velocity Solutions. “Specifically, we are pleased to provide them with supply chain solutions, including our global scale, that will help to take the Network Extender to the next level.”