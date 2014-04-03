© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Alex Grout to head EDAC Europe

Electronic connector specialists EDAC Europe, has appointed Alex Grout as Managing Director for EDAC Europe, including MH Connectors. He reports to EDAC Group CEO, Adrian Robinson.

Commenting, Adrian Robinson said, “Alex Grout brings EDAC the benefit of over twenty years’ sales and management experience in the electronic components industry. He is a talented and motivational manager. EDAC Europe has a good track record of growth, and I am confident that we will be able to maintain this, through maximising existing customer satisfaction as well as by identifying and exploiting new business opportunities.”



Alex Grout added, “EDAC Europe is in a strong position, highly regarded by its customers and with an outstanding reputation for delivering quality custom or tailored solutions. I am looking forward to working with EDAC’s team in Europe to build on this and identify many new opportunities to serve both our existing and new customers.”



In his new role, Alex Grout takes full responsibility for the profit and loss, operations and growth of the EDAC European business and its EMEA subsidiaries, including MH Connectors. He joins from Omron Electronic Components Business - Europe, where he was EMEA Distribution Manager, with complete responsibility for the EMEA Distribution Channel.