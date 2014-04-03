© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 03, 2014
PartnerTech enhances its service offering
In order to increasingly be able to meet the customer’s need for technically advanced products higher up the value chain, PartnerTech now enhances its service offering as an industrial partner.
At the same time the the company is clearing up some question marks with a clearer a business structure.
As a result, a new function is established, Development&Services, focusing on developing PartnerTech’s offering within product development and services. Anders Claesson, has been appointed Senior Vice President Development & Services. His most recent position was as Managing Director for BT Products AB within Toyota Material Handling. Anders’ background also includes executive positions in production and product development companies such as Whirlpool and Assa Abloy.
In addition to the new development function PartnerTech’s business structure is clarified and is, organized in three divisions; Metal Precision Technology, Systems Integration Technology and Electronics Technology.
Metal Precision Technology specializes in processing metals and other difficult materials as well as for example fabrication of steel structures for the Oil&Gas industry. Metal Precision Technology includes the units PartnerTech Karlskoga and PartnerTech Aerodyn in Sweden as well as PartnerTech Moss in Norway, which after the readjustment towards the Oil&Gas industry now largely focuses on the same market. Martin Valfridsson has been appointed President, Metal Precision Technology division. Martin has been with PartnerTech since 2011 and is currently responsible for the operating segment Machining. His previous experience covers executive positions within a number of technology companies such as Ericsson and ABB.
Systems Integration Technology specializes in the assembly of all or part of a customer’s product, which includes electronics, plastic and metal components and software in addition to the actual enclosure, for example for the MedTech industry. Olle Björk has been appointed President, Systems Integration Technology division. Olle has been with PartnerTech since 2011 and is currently responsible for PartnerTech Myslowice in Poland. Previously Olle has worked as site manager for Swedwood in Russia, as well as held a number of positions within the automotive and manufacturing industry.
Electronics Technology specializes in manufacturing printed circuit boards and encapsulated electronics (box build assembly). Peter Nilsson has been appointed President, Electronics Technology division. Peter has been with PartnerTech since 2010 and is currently responsible for the operating segments Electronics and Systems Integration. Previously he was CEO of Rimaster Electronics and he has also held various executive positions within Sanmina-SCI and Ericsson, amongst others.
