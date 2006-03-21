Autoliv awarded by Toyota

In a ceremony in Nagoya, Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation awarded Autoliv their "Value Improvement" award for 2005.

The award, presented in conjunction with Toyota's Global Supplier Meeting, specifically identifies Autoliv's “active quality management efforts” and recognizes the world-leading safety system supplier's “contribution to the quality of Toyota's vehicles”.



“We are honored and delighted to have been recognized in this way for our quality by Toyota, one of the most quality-minded vehicle manufacturers in the world”, said Autoliv's CEO Lars Westerberg who received the Award from Toyota's Vice President Akio Toyoda at the ceremony in Nagoya.



“Toyota has been instrumental in our quality work. Our production system – the Autoliv Production System (APS) – is based on the Toyota Production System TPS, and our quality and production specialists have worked hand in hand with Toyota since the early 1990s”.



Several Autoliv production facilities in Japan, North America and Europe are involved in the company's deliveries to Toyota globally. In addition, Autoliv's tech centers in Japan and North America support Toyota with its engineering expertise in automotive safety and with crash testing. The fastest growing product is the curtain airbag for side-impact and rollover protection – a product that Toyota has decided to offer as standard from 2006 in all of its vehicles in North America.