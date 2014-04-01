© nyul-dreamstime.com

Natel adds lithium-ion assembly capabilities

Natel EMS now has the capability and infrastructure to manufacture lithium-ion battery assemblies for all energy applications.

Natel has constructed a facility and invested in specialised infrastructure to handle Li-Ion module manufacturing at its Chatsworth headquarters. These investments will help to place Natel in a competitive role in this growing technology market.



The equipment and facility investment for its new building, includes; a new temperature chamber, walk-in cooler, and a fully automated, hands free double-sided SMT line with modes for single or two-sided production and computer controlled selective solder.



Li-Ion battery assemblies are commonly used in aerospace and energy, and Natel is poised to deliver Li-Ion solutions to customers in these industries and others. "The Li-Ion capabilities were added in response to market demands for high reliability EMS outsourcing partners to handle these types of systems," added President/CEO Sudesh Arora.