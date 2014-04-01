© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Micronic Mydata AB changes name to Mycronic AB

Micronic Mydata AB will change its name to Mycronic AB. The name signifies a global strength through a unified market presence.

When Micronic Laser Systems AB acquired Mydata automation AB in 2009, the Parent Company decided to name the company Micronic Mydata AB. The majority of group subsidiaries, situated in eleven countries, kept their names. The integration is fully completed and to clarify the position as being one global company the company has decided to change the name globally to Mycronic. The name demonstrates global strength through a unified market presence as well as the ambition going forward.



“The new name demonstrates clarity and unification, both externally and internally”, says Lena Olving, President and CEO of Micronic Mydata AB. “It is a solid ground for our ambition to create a profitable company with growth. We will also work on building a strong brand. The outcome will benefit our customers, employees, partners, shareholders and other stakeholders. It is important for us to create one global company and much of this is built into the name”, Lena Olving concludes.