OPSOL UK growth leads to GM appointment

OPSOL UK, an Electronics Design and Manufacturing business based in Cramlington, Northumberland, has secured the services of industry veteran Richard Whitehead as General Manager.

Whitehead has over 25 years experience in the electronic design and manufacturing business including senior management at Keltek (now Plexus), one of the industry’s top ten companies in the world, and TTEMS.



The appointment has been made as a result of an average increase of over 35% in turnover over the past two years. A GBP 700,000 investment relocating OPSOL to its Cramlington based headquarters in 2010 was a major statement of intent by owner Malcolm Humble to progress the business from a significant regional player in the field to key player in the national platform.



Malcolm Humble said: “I am incredibly pleased to have Richard joining us here at OPSOL. His reputation is second to none and it is a real coup for us to have him on board. With the increasing activity in the market I was committed to appointing someone of Richard’s calibre and expertise to continue developing our current business partnerships but also to foster relationships with potential new clients.”



Richard Whitehead added: “OPSOL has been one of the few businesses in this industry that has continued to grow during this difficult economic era and that is due to the significant investment and business model implemented by Malcolm in the last four to five years. There is real ambition to establish OPSOL’s position as a key player in the national market and I’m very excited by the opportunities that lie ahead of us.”