All Orbit One's Swedish units certified

Contract manufacturer Orbit One's units in Sweden are now all ISO 13485 certified.

The last one to be certified according to the medical requirements was Orbit One in Stockholm. Orbit One's certificate is valid for all future manufacturing in Kalix, Ronneby and Stockholm.



“With all our Swedish units certified, we become even more competitive and can offer greater flexibility and the ability to bring production closer to our customers. Medical devices currently account for over 20% of our revenue and we anticipate a continued increase in demand. Through our certification we are building a foundation for a responsible and safe management of the customers' requirements, their product and data. The customer's handling will also become easier since they can trust that we have the knowledge to perform our tasks as desired,” says Quality and Environmental Manager Bosse Börjesson.