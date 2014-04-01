© dmitry-bomshtein-dreamstime.com

Notebook shipment dropped 9.3% in Feb.

The notebook (NB) shipment in February 2014 decreased 9.3% compared to previous month to 12.3 million units due to inventory adjustments, fewer work days and labor shortage.

“The NB Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) have been relocating to western inland cities in China, where the population is less concentrated than coastal cities and labor recruitment is slower,” said Caroline Chen, Assistant Research Manager of WitsView, the display research division of the global intelligence provider TrendForce.” Fluctuation in labor in February is a common problem for most manufacturers.”



HP and Lenovo were the only two brands that showed growth in February, according to a latest WitsView survey. After aggressive adjustments in January, HP boosted shipment in the following month and saw a monthly surge of 37%, closely followed by Lenovo’s 8% monthly growth. The two brands are head-to-head in total shipments for the first two months this year, and continue their race for the top spot. The remaining brands saw diverse shipment drops as Asus has outsold Acer since 4Q last year. Acer shipment declined 30% and ranked in No.4, right after Dell. The NB shipment growth forecast for March is 17-20% as labor issue eases and shipment orders unfinished in February due to fewer business days are completed in March.