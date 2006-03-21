Lloyd Doyle install AOI in Korea

Lloyd Doyle announce details of their latest Automatic Optical Test installation in Korea. Young Eak Technology Co. Ltd has taken delivery of a further Excalibur 5000X² system to their high tech prototype facility in Incheon City.

The equipment will be used to examine the full range of complex inner and outer layers. This installation represents another chapter of the continuing AOT success story in Korea.



Lloyd Doyle Korea General Manager Mr J K Kim commented: “The fast set up times and the ultimate flexibility of Automatic Optical Test make AOT the ideal solution for the prototype manufacturing environment”.



Automatic Optical Test is the unique concept from Lloyd Doyle. This effectively bridges the gap between conventional AOI and Electrical Test and provides the most versatile defect system available to today's PCB manufacturer.

