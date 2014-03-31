© photong dreamstime.com

Sony to sell off building at Gotenyama Technology Center

Sony Corporation has agreed to sell Building 5 and premises (22-6, Higashigotanda 2 cho-me, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan) at the Gotenyama Technology Center of Sony to Sumitomo Realty & Development.

The agreed sale price is JPY 7 billion (roughly EUR 49.78 million) and Sony aims to close this sale by the end of April 2014.



Sony expects to realize a gain on the sale of approximately JPY 5 billion (EUR 35.5 million), to be recorded as operating income, in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2015, when the sale closes. No impact is anticipated on Sony's forecast of the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014 as a result of this sale.