© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

Acer's China president to retire

Acer's Senior Corporate VP and President of Greater China, Scott Lin, will retire from his position on April 30, 2014.

Lin will retire after a 30-year stint at Acer. He joined Acer in 1983 responsible for Acer’s operations in China and Taiwan. Since October 2011, Lin has led the Greater China regional operation as president. As a veteran of the IT industry, Lin shall lend his experience to Acer as consultant for one year after he steps down.



Acer Chairman, Stan Shih, said, “We wish to express our deep thanks to Scott for dedicating 30 years of service and accompanying us through the periods of growth and challenge. His efforts have helped Acer to hold steady in the Greater China region despite the industry’s drastic change over the last few years.”



Ensuring a well-planned transition, the current executive vice president of Greater China regional operation, Y.H. Zhang, will assume the position of President of Acer China regional operation. Towny Huang, currently the special assistant of Acer’s Transformation Committee, will be appointed as President of Acer Taiwan regional operation.