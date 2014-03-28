© Evertiq Electronics Production | March 28, 2014
Flowgroup and Jabil get ok to start production
Flowgroup's microCHP Flow boiler has been awarded CE certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI), which allows the Group to instruct its partner, Jabil to proceed with volume manufacturing.
In addition, Flowgroup and Jabil is making progress in preparing its manufacturing facility in Livingstone, Scotland, to begin manufacturing of up to 390'000 Flow boilers from H2 2014. Jabil has purchased and commissioned test equipment, designed production line layouts and employed key staff with specialist skills. Flowgroup's supply chain has been connected to the manufacturing facility and Jabil is now placing orders directly with the Group's suppliers.
Tony Stiff, CEO of Flowgroup, comments: "CE certification is one of the most important of our milestones. It allows us to make a simple but crucial statement - that we have a safe, working product that can be manufactured and sold. That is exactly what we intend to do in the second half of this year via an extensive multi-channel sales and marketing campaign. Creating an affordable domestic electricity-generating gas boiler has long been a sought after prize in the global heating industry. That the Group has achieved this, allowing the commercialisation of this game-changing technology for the mass market for the very first time, means that we open up the possibility of generating significant returns for our shareholders as well as supplying a range of benefits for consumers, society and the UK economy."
David Kipling, Senior Director Corporate Investment for Jabil, adds: "Since the senior team at Flowgroup have a solid understanding of the contract manufacturing market and our expectation of the information and support needed, we have avoided many of the issues common in developing a strong working relationship. Jabil and Flowgroup continue to build upon their strong partnership with the focus now moving to production line layouts, ordering of test equipment, supplier transfer and design for manufacturing to ensure a smooth transition to full production of the Flow Boiler. Personnel from both companies are constantly in communication on project development and both teams share the excitement as this unique project nears scale production."
Tony Stiff, CEO of Flowgroup, comments: "CE certification is one of the most important of our milestones. It allows us to make a simple but crucial statement - that we have a safe, working product that can be manufactured and sold. That is exactly what we intend to do in the second half of this year via an extensive multi-channel sales and marketing campaign. Creating an affordable domestic electricity-generating gas boiler has long been a sought after prize in the global heating industry. That the Group has achieved this, allowing the commercialisation of this game-changing technology for the mass market for the very first time, means that we open up the possibility of generating significant returns for our shareholders as well as supplying a range of benefits for consumers, society and the UK economy."
David Kipling, Senior Director Corporate Investment for Jabil, adds: "Since the senior team at Flowgroup have a solid understanding of the contract manufacturing market and our expectation of the information and support needed, we have avoided many of the issues common in developing a strong working relationship. Jabil and Flowgroup continue to build upon their strong partnership with the focus now moving to production line layouts, ordering of test equipment, supplier transfer and design for manufacturing to ensure a smooth transition to full production of the Flow Boiler. Personnel from both companies are constantly in communication on project development and both teams share the excitement as this unique project nears scale production."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments