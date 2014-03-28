© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

Kongsberg wins EUR 10 million contract

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has been awarded a contract from a European OEM for the supply of On-Board Chargers (OBC) for the OEM’s Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles.

The estimated total value of the contract, which is the first for this type of product, is EUR 10 million over its duration.



The contract award is based on technology developed by e-Power Nordic (e-Power), a joint venture between KA and Swedish electronics engineering firm QRTECH. e-Power is a R&D company focusing on power electronics for hybrid and electric vehicles, with products such as On-Board Chargers, Converters and Inverters.



The OBC will be used first in Plug-in Hybrid City Buses and later also in other vehicles to be sold worldwide. Production under the contract will start in the fourth quarter of 2015 from KA’s production facility in Mullsjö, Sweden.



“This contract represents a breakthrough for the new power electronics products KA set out to develop a few years ago, and is the result of excellent interaction of expertise between e-Power, KA and QRTECH”, said Joachim Magnusson, Executive Vice President for Kongsberg Automotive’s Driveline business area.