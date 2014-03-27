© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Camtek receives $4 million in orders from semiconductor manufacturer

Camtek has received multiple orders for its inspection and metrology systems from a global manufacturer specializing in advanced mixed signal solutions for the semiconductor industry.

The orders, totaling USD 4 million, include multiple backend Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) systems. The systems are expected to be installed during the first and second quarters of 2014.



Ramy Langer, Vice President and Head of Camtek's Semiconductor Division, commented, “This order is a vote of confidence in Camtek's inspection and metrology capabilities by a leading semiconductor manufacturer with the most stringent manufacturing requirements for defect-free, high quality, reliable products.This selection validates our strategy of an increased focus on semiconductor back-end and Advance Packaging applications, in order to increase our market share in this high growth market. ”