© norebbo-dreamstime.com

Lacroix partners up with BodyCap

EMS-provider Lacroix Electronics is manufacturing for BodyCap. Under the agreement, Lacroix is manufacturing miniaturized electronic capsules for BodyCap.

This system, Anipill, allows to measure reliably and regularly the central temperature of an animal for the purpose of research or medical assessment. The data of one or several animals are transferred continuously per telemetry to a dedicated screen.



In 2014, the capsule is scheduled to be certified for human use under the name of e-Celsius. Swallowed, this small device of the size of a medical pill, will track the evolution of the patient’s body temperature.



Concerning the production process of this product, Lacroix Electronics was involved in the design of a thin, totally flexible PCB, where a customised production method was used to secure a specific process of components positioning.