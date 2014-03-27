© vladek-dreamstime.com

New orders for Manz Display division

Manz AG has received further new orders in the Display division with a total volume of around EUR 45 million.

The orders comprise systems and equipment in the fields of automation, laser process technology and metrology, which are mainly used in the manufacture of smartphones and tablet computers. Following Manz AG's recording in January 2014 of new orders in the Display division, which also included innovative vacuum coating systems for the first time, incoming orders in the past months in this segment amount to 95 million EUR. Most of these will already contribute to revenue and earnings in the second quarter.



Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, comments: "The display industry still held back on new investments in the last quarter of 2013. The orders received in the first three months of 2014 therefore represent a very good start to the current 2014 fiscal year. The incoming orders of the past months totaling around EUR 95 million provide an excellent basis for a sustained positive business performance in the current year."



Dieter Manz is also correspondingly optimistic about the future: "Through our Asian locations, we are able to offer German technology at locally competitive prices and this has enabled us to achive a very good position in the market. As one of the world's leading engineering companies for the display industry, we not only see opportunities in the continually booming smartphone and tablet manufacture, but also note that new production capacities are being developed in the field of large-scale flat-panel displays. In the current 2014 fiscal year, we intend to make systematic use of the opportunities of this overall very positive market environment."