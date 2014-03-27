© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Chemigraphic improves product traceability

UK EMS-provider, Chemigraphic, invested in a new labeling cell to improve traceability both internally and for customers.

Technical Director Stewart Gadd comments “We have been labeling products with an automated labeling cell for a number of years, however we felt it was time to update this process to add 2D barcodes to the product labels. This enables us to scan product at any stage of our processes to interrogate the current state of each item”



The acquisition of this new equipment follows the investment in Juki Automated storage systems from earlier in 2014.