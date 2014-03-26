© saniphoto-dreamstime.com

Samsung to deliver display solutions for the airport industry

Samsung Electronics has entered into two strategic partnerships to deliver real-time information display solutions to the airport industry.

Through agreements with systems integrators and IT resellers in the airport sector including Ikusi and Zafire Group, Samsung display solutions will provide commercial displays to airports around the world.



“The airport industry is a promising market opportunity for Samsung’s total display solutions that will help us to achieve our long-term commitment to the growth of our commercial display business,” said Jeong-hwan Kim, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We look forward to working with many IT resellers, including Ikusi and Zafire to develop innovative solutions that reduce total cost of ownership and provide the most effective solutions based on the Samsung Smart Signage Platform. Samsung delivers solutions to IT resellers serving the transportation industry, in order to offer a seamless information experience for travelers.”