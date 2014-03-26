© GTK

GTK UK expands its UK sales team

GTK UK Ltd, has appointed Mark Ferguson to the position of account manager covering the central region of the UK.

Mark has worked in the industry for over 15 years and brings with him valuable experience selling into the electromechanical and optoelectronics markets.



Mark stated, “In the short time that I have been with GTK, I have been impressed with their capabilities and their ability to react quickly to customers’ needs. I believe that they would be a valued partner for any business. They have extensive growth plans for the coming years and I am excited to have joined and be part of that.”



Julie Arrowsmith, sales director at GTK, said, “Mark is a great addition to the GTK team. Having the right people in place is essential to maintain the excellent levels of support and service that we deliver to our customers."