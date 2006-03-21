Lenovo plans massive lay offs

Chinese PC-maker Lenovo, who took over IBM's PC-business during last year, plans to lay off some 1000 workers world wide.

According to a report published on What.se, Lenovo is forced to implement this cut back due to pricing pressure. Most lay-offs will be carried out in the US, the report said.



Sanmina-SCI is one of Lenovo's major suppliers.

