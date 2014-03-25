© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Hitachi partner up with PAKT Electronics

Hitachi High-Technologies Europe extends its network of European representatives by choosing PAKT Electronics as the partner of Hitachi High-Technologies SMT systems for Poland.

Effective immediately, PAKT Electronics will begin handling all sales, service, support and spare part operations within Poland on behalf of Hitachi High-Technologies Europe.



PAKT Electronic’s product portfolio covers:

Pick & place machines, screen printers, reflow ovens, wave soldering machines, dry cabinets, inspection units, PCB cleaning units, solder alloys, chemistry for electronics, antistatic protection and many more.



PAKT Electronics is is located in Włocławek and consists of a team of 7 people. 3 sales people and 2 service and training engineers are dedicated to the Hitachi High-Technologies Europe part of the business.