Creation Technologies names new President and CEO

EMS-provider Creation Technologies has appointed Bhawnesh Mathur as its new President and Chief Executive Oﬃcer.

Bhawnesh Mathur brings with him some 30-year of experience in electronics and electronics manufacturing, with cross-industry insight coming from experience at companies as diverse as IBM, Sanmina-SCI and Arrow Electronics.



"After an extensive search, our Board of Directors has selected a leader with proven success in our complex industry. I am conﬁdent the years to come will be ﬁlled with new opportunities under Bhawnesh's leadership," said Geoﬀ Reed, Chairman of the Board and one of Creation’s founders. "This is our next step in providing the service excellence that our people and our customers have come to expect from Creation Technologies.”



“I am extremely excited to join Creation and its strong team,” said Mr. Mathur. “The EMS industry is at a crossroads, and I believe Creation Technologies possesses the innovation, leadership and commitment required to help OEMs achieve their objectives in the marketplace.”