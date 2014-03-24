© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

EMS acquires NuStart Electronics

Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Limited (EMS) is acquiring Newbury based NuStart Electronics, a well-established CEM.

The acquisition provides EMS with new staff that has an excellent set of skills and is a key part of EMS’ growth strategy for the future as well as being complementary to EMS’ existing strengths.



“This comes at a perfect time and provides a vast range of opportunities for EMS, as well as for NuStart’s existing customers” said Bernard Chubb, Managing Director of EMS. “We have achieved an outstanding level of growth over the last three years and we are happy to be able to enhance this with this acquisition”.



“On behalf of NuStart Electronics I would like to say we are all very excited to be joining EMS” said Mike Smith, Partner of NuStart and new EMS Production Manager. “We are looking forward to the new opportunities this will provide personally and for the customers of NuStart going forward with EMS”.



EMS’ Sales Director Roland Joy said, “The addition of the new staff, of Rob Moore to the Sales team, and the opportunities this acquisition provides for future growth are fantastic and represent a great start to 2014 for EMS. Strategically, it’s a great fit”.