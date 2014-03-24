© richard-thomas-dreamstime.com

R&D project for signal and power bus bar

Engaged in the SAPBB project, Somacis, along with two other Italian companies, is developing an advanced technology bus bar type solution for automotive applications.

The circuit board will enable both power and signal distribution between key components of the automotive power system. This technology, which is particularly interesting for electric cars, can also be applied to other markets, such as the aerospace and defense one.



The signal and power bus bar are realised with a rigid-flex printed circuit board including a special copper-aluminum metal layer, which is able to dissipate the significant heat generated by such power circuitry.