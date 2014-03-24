© victor-habbick-dreamstime.com

Get your hands off my iPhone

In order to reduce the amount of people it takes to put together Apple's iPhone, the company is looking to manufacture its batteries on automated production lines in 2014.

Nothing that comes as a massive surprise, both the Mac Pro and iMac production lines are automated. Real people are not called in prior to final assembly, reports DigiTimes, citing industry sources.



Production is getting a bigger and bigger price-tag as Chinese minimum wages are increasing and the interest for working in the manufacturing industry is mellowing out. This is turn leads to unstable labour supply, or even labour shortages, which in turn affects the turnover rates increasing costs, the report continues.



With automated production lines, the company can move production pretty much however they want. However, since most of the supply already stems from china, it might be an idea to keep it there.