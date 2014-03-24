© luchschen dreamstime.com

Stargate Capital to acquire Loewe

Loewe AG has signed a notarial sale and purchase agreement with Munich-based investors Stargate Capital GmbH in respect of all business operations of Loewe AG and Loewe Opta GmbH.

The acquirer will maintain these business operations at the site in Kronach - including production - as a going concern. The deal is due to be completed at the beginning of April this year.



The purchase price is in the higher single-digit millions of euros; of this total, a six-digit amount will be included in the insolvency estate assets of Loewe AG, while the remaining amount will form part of the insolvency estate assets of Loewe Opta GmbH. The purchase price will not be sufficient to fully satisfy the claims of all insolvency creditors; no payment will be made to the shareholders.