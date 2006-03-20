OK International hires Tom Seratti<br>as VP of sales and marketing

OK International has appointed Tom Seratti as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.

Tom Seratti brings with him 25 years of electronics industry, plus a wealth of expertise and knowledge in sales and marketing in this industry. Prior to joining OK International, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of SPI Westek, a manufacturer of ESD control products for protection of sensitive electronic devices. Seratti has also previously held a Director of Sales position with Contact East, now Stanley Supply and Services, which is a supplier of products for assembling, repairing and testing electronic equipment. Prior to Contact East, Seratti was Director of Marketing of Marshall Industries' Production Supplies and Test division. In 1999, Avnet Electronics Inc. acquired Marshall Industries, including the Production Supplies and Test division. Avnet management requested that Seratti continue his leadership with the organization as Vice President/General Manager, which was renamed Avnet Production Supplies and Test (PSAT).



Mark Cowell, President and CEO of OK International, comments, “The addition of Tom to our senior management team is the latest move in our restructuring to become the leading supplier of bench top tools and equipment for the electronics industry. I am confident that his intimate knowledge of electronics distribution and global sales channel management will improve our relationship with our end customers and sales channel partners and accelerate the adoption of the new OK International brand.”