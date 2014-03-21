© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Andreas Hermann new CFO at Lapp

Lapp Holding AG has appointed Andreas Hermann CFO and Member of the Board responsible for Finance and Controlling with effect from 1 March 2014.

"With Mr Hermann, we not only have an outstanding expert in Finance and Controlling, but also someone who understands how family companies think and act. He will support our sustainable corporate management and help ensure that our family company remains firmly on course for growth in the future", explains Andreas Lapp, Chairman of the Board at Lapp Holding AG.



Mr Hermann was the Member of the Board responsible for Finance, Human Resources, IT and Investor Relations at Homag Group AG in Schopfloch for several years, and then CFO at Gebr. Schmid GmbH in Freudenstadt. "I enjoy working at family-based companies and Lapp has an outstanding reputation. I am looking forward to the challenges", says Andreas Hermann.