JOT opens a new site in Shenzhen

JOT Automation is expanding its Asian presence through the establishment of a new design and manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, Southern China.

The facility will be located in the Bao An district, within the heart of south China’s global electronic manufacturing hub. The development of the factory will enable JOT Automation to increase its production capacity to match its growth ambition in Asia.



Matti Leirimaa, General Manager for JOT Automation Beijing explained the facility’s significance; “The increase in the sale of smart devices, and an expanded product range has seen the expansion into South China. The move will allow us to efficiently cater to the growing demand for automated manufacturing solutions.”



“JOT Automation has been operationally present in China for over 13 years, and by opening a new facility in Shenzhen we will be closer to our customers and can better adapt our products to their needs and preferences, as well as being able to serve our customers ‘face-to-face’ ensuring a fast response. The new facility will strengthen our relationships in China and help to grow our presence and customer service effectiveness.”



Production at the 1'300 m2Shenzhen site has begun and these volumes will be increased progressively throughout the year, with full capacity in use by the end of 2014.