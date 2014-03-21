© leifstiller-dreamstime.com

Electrolube inks new distribution agreement for Spain and Portugal

Electrolube has signed a new distribution agreement with AB Electronic Devices to represent their conformal coatings range in Spain and Portugal.

The new agreement will enable AB Electronic, Electrolube’s distributor for the Iberian market, to offer the company’s entire product portfolio to the Spanish and Portuguese markets.



Adolfo Barbe, Managing Director of AB Electronic said: “We are delighted the conformal coatings specialist, Electrolube, has appointed AB Electronic to distribute their high performance coatings range. They’re used by the world's leading manufacturers and renowned for providing reliable protection for electronic circuitry. As their distributor over the past few years, AB has successfully promoted Electrolube’s thermal management, cleaning solutions, lubricants, maintenance aids and resins in the Iberian Peninsula. With 13 years’ experience of consumables and equipment distribution in Spain and Portugal, we clearly fit the essential criteria to support Electrolube’s fundamental ethos to provide customers with specialist coating solutions that not only deliver high reliability and performance, but are also formulated with the utmost responsibility to the environment and operator.”



Robert Crosby-Clarke, Electrolube’s European Brand Director, said, "AB Electronic has successfully established a proven track record with Electrolube’s product divisions in Spain and Portugal and we have developed a strong distribution partnership with them. We see a vast growth opportunity for our conformal coatings range across the Iberian Peninsular and AB’s expertise in coatings will enable us to grow market share, provide a more comprehensive service and respond effectively to the needs of the local market. "