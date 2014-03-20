© pinonsky-dreamstime.com

Incap to launch co-operative negotiations at Vaasa factory

Incap Corporation has invited the personnel working at Vaasa factory organisation to negotiations in accordance with the Co-operative Act.

The company starts to plan actions to adjust the Vaasa factory organisation, operations and cost structure to match the current and estimated situation.



A total of 74 persons are invited to the negotiations. Based on a preliminary estimate the eventual measures to be negotiated may lead to a re-organisation or reductions for time being affecting to the whole factory personnel and/or to the permanent re-organisation or reductions with approximately 15 employees.



The first meeting in the negotiations will take place on 24th March 2014, and the estimated duration of negotiations is at least six weeks.