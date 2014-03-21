© tilltibet dreamstime.com

Rosenberger qualified for space projects

Rosenberger has been qualified by ESA for the supply of SMA, RPC 2.92, TNC and SMP connector series.

That means that Rosenberger is a qualified supplier for ESA (European Space Agency) space projects.



Rosenberger is now an ESCC Qualified Manufacturer (European Space Components Coordination) and fulfills the high requirements to suppliers of space industries.