CML expansion underway - Hong Kong distribution center

To support CML’s expansion course, the fabless PCB service provider added one new distribution center in Hong Kong.

The distribution center will go live end of April 2014, and has a handling capacity per week is in the 3 digit cubic meter range. It will also be a supporting hub for Europe and all other supply destinations.



It is designed as a mother platform for possible future offspring hubs in other regions. In the future, CML aims to offer customers the choice to opt for a local service (i.e. “offspring hub”) or remain with the offshored service at the mother hub in Hong Kong.