Hunter acquires Spectral Response

Hunter completes second major EMS assets acquisition in six months, further reducing its costs and reducing time-to-market.

Hunter Technology has acquired the equipment and inventory assets of EMS-provider, Spectral Response LLC (Lawrenceville, GA).



This is Hunter’s second major acquisition in the past six months, following the purchase of assets of NBS Designs, (Milpitas, CA) last October.



“With the acquisition of NBS assets, we added significant engineering resources in PCB design, gained leading edge DF(x) review capability, doubled our floor space, tripled our SMT capacity, and much more. It enabled us to deliver Tier One EMS solutions to our customers without sacrificing the highly personal service they’ve come to expect from us,” said Hunter Technology President Joseph O’Neil.



“With the additional acquisition of Spectral Response assets, we now offer design, NPI, volume manufacturing, test, tune and integration in both California and Georgia, along with warranty, repair, upgrade and third-party logistics. For OEMs who value 'Made in the USA,' we have them covered from coast to coast,” he said.



These recent acquisitions follow Hunter’s mission to optimise its clients’ operations by lowering costs and reducing time-to-market through the use of innovative design and engineering solutions combined with vertical integration.