Scanditron starts stencil production in South Africa

Swedish Scanditron – which makes up the Production Technology business area within KAMIC Group – has in the past few days opened a new facility for production of laser-cut stencils in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Operations will be conducted in the company Scanditron SA (Pty) Ltd, which is a joint venture with three other parties, but in which Scanditron has the majority holding.



“This is an interesting venture for us. The South African electronics industry and demand for stencils cut with extreme precision are growing as the local production becomes more advanced. Scanditron has manufactured laser-cut stencils in the Nordic and Baltic regions for 20 years, for highly demanding customers and consistently using the absolutely latest technology, so I am convinced that we can be an attractive supplier also in South Africa. Geographically, this is a whole new market for us and there is a certain level of uncertainty, but we are starting on a limited scale and adapting our involvement according to development,” says Björn Johnsson, Head of the Production Technology business area.