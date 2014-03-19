© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Texcel wins new subsea contract

Texcel Technology has won an International tender for the design and manufacture of a cabled subsea observation system for The Marine Institute in Ireland.

This follows Texcel's design and manufacturing solutions used on the NEPTUNE and RSN cabled observations networks, allowing Texcel to support a whole family of coastal and deep water ocean observation solutions.



The cable end Node for Galway is of particular interest as it gives unprecedented numbers of science ports with a high degree of configurability for science port operating voltages, powers and communication interfaces. Tested to a depth of over 3000 meters with high bandwidth data communications and a proven design, Texcel is expecting a number of orders for this Node.



Texcel is very excited about winning this contract, as this was an international tender won by a company in the EU.



“This will put Texcel Technology on the world platform as one of four international suppliers of high reliability subsea electronics for cabled Ocean observation systems”, said Andy McLeod, Texcel’s Managing Director.



Texcel is currently supporting a number of marine and subsea projects including being a member of the FixO3 European team.