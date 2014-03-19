© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Mek launches direct operations in the Americas

AOI and SPI designer and manufacturer Mek (Marantz Electronics) has opened direct sales, marketing and applications engineering operations in the Americas.

Headquartered in Nevada, Mek Americas LLC will be directed by industry veteran John Rider.



“I’ve spent much of the past six years working with the Mek team in direct support of customers and installations here in North America,” explained Mek Americas General Manager John Rider. “I also have extensive experience with the circuit assembly industry and specific experience in PCB manufacturing and computer chip manufacturing.”



”Rider continued, “So I know firsthand the many unique features and operating benefits these systems have to offer. Mek’s (Marantz Electronics) decision to establish direct operations here will be instrumental to expanding that understanding much more extensively throughout the entire region.”