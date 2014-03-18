© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com

Fineline Group acquires KBL Circuits GmbH

PSB supplier, Fineline Global, has acquired KBL Circuits GmbH. The acquisition will complement and strengthen Fineline Gesellschaft fur Leiterplattentechnik mbH, its german subsidiary, in supporting the German market.

KBL is located in Holzkirchen , Germany and is managed by its founders , Mr. Jurgen Krazer and Mr. Thomas Beckert. KBL will continue to operate a separate company and will be managed by Mr. Kratzer and Mr. Beckert .



Fineline Global will support KBL through Fineline GmbH and coordinate marketing, logistic ,supply and IT efforts. We expect that the addition capabilities of Fineline, in terms of local supplier management, wider supplier base, IT systems and technical strength, combined with KBL's outstanding capabilities will enable us to enhance our services to the market in Germany and Austria.



The integration efforts and the overall management of Fineline's operations in Germany will be led by Mr. Dirk Wolter, General Manager of Fineline Gesellschaft fur Leiterplattentechnik mbH.



This acquisition of KBL follows the acquisition of ASEC in June 2013 and marks yet another step in Fineline Global's growth strategy and its commitment to develop long term support in Germany and Austria.



Mrs. Orna Kleinman, President of Fineline Global said: “Fineline Germany has demonstrated a significant growth of 35% in 2013 and a track record of growth and stability as part of the Fineline Group. KBL has shown excellent performance in rapid growth and outstanding customer support. We are confident that the combined capabilities and the good cooperation under Dirk, Jurgen and Thomas excellent leadership will enhance our services to the German market and provide our customer with outstanding service."