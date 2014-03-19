© david alary dreamstime.com

Flextronics partners up with Mantis Vision

Flextronics Lab IX, has entered into agreement to provide support to Mantis Vision, a disruptive technology company that develops and designs 3D image and motion capture hardware and software solutions.

As part of the partnership, Flextronics is working with Mantis Vision to provide first-to-market, scalable delivery of customized 3D scanning solutions. These tailored products are designed to meet field and use-case specific requirements for consumer-facing solutions such as 3D embedded mobile and peripheral devices, and for professional solutions for the medical, defense, law enforcement, and oil & gas industries, among others.



All delivered products will leverage Mantis Vision’s MV4D core technology. The F5, Mantis Vision’s first product to enter the market, is a mobile scanning solution for professional and semi-professional applications. Flextronics will provide support to Mantis Vision for the continued manufacturing, testing and production of the F5.



“We are very excited to announce that we have invested in Mantis Vision,” said Lior Susan, vice president and head of Lab IX. “We believe that the 3D market is one of the best examples of a disruptive technology today, and Mantis Vision is leading the way with its first-to-market advantage. Their technology fulfills the enormous and emerging demand for user-generated 3D content creation solutions such as 3D printing, ecommerce, immersive and augmented experiences, and the list goes on.”



“This partnership, the first of its kind for Mantis Vision, is a big leap forward in enabling our customers to bring 3D innovations to market on a mass scale,” said Amihai Loven, CEO of Mantis Vision. “Together with Flextronics we will be able to sustain a long-term commitment to delivering breakthrough customized 3D solutions at world-class manufacturing levels, while maintaining the superior performance expected of MV4D technology.”