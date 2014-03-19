© david alary dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 19, 2014
Flextronics partners up with Mantis Vision
Flextronics Lab IX, has entered into agreement to provide support to Mantis Vision, a disruptive technology company that develops and designs 3D image and motion capture hardware and software solutions.
As part of the partnership, Flextronics is working with Mantis Vision to provide first-to-market, scalable delivery of customized 3D scanning solutions. These tailored products are designed to meet field and use-case specific requirements for consumer-facing solutions such as 3D embedded mobile and peripheral devices, and for professional solutions for the medical, defense, law enforcement, and oil & gas industries, among others.
All delivered products will leverage Mantis Vision’s MV4D core technology. The F5, Mantis Vision’s first product to enter the market, is a mobile scanning solution for professional and semi-professional applications. Flextronics will provide support to Mantis Vision for the continued manufacturing, testing and production of the F5.
“We are very excited to announce that we have invested in Mantis Vision,” said Lior Susan, vice president and head of Lab IX. “We believe that the 3D market is one of the best examples of a disruptive technology today, and Mantis Vision is leading the way with its first-to-market advantage. Their technology fulfills the enormous and emerging demand for user-generated 3D content creation solutions such as 3D printing, ecommerce, immersive and augmented experiences, and the list goes on.”
“This partnership, the first of its kind for Mantis Vision, is a big leap forward in enabling our customers to bring 3D innovations to market on a mass scale,” said Amihai Loven, CEO of Mantis Vision. “Together with Flextronics we will be able to sustain a long-term commitment to delivering breakthrough customized 3D solutions at world-class manufacturing levels, while maintaining the superior performance expected of MV4D technology.”
All delivered products will leverage Mantis Vision’s MV4D core technology. The F5, Mantis Vision’s first product to enter the market, is a mobile scanning solution for professional and semi-professional applications. Flextronics will provide support to Mantis Vision for the continued manufacturing, testing and production of the F5.
“We are very excited to announce that we have invested in Mantis Vision,” said Lior Susan, vice president and head of Lab IX. “We believe that the 3D market is one of the best examples of a disruptive technology today, and Mantis Vision is leading the way with its first-to-market advantage. Their technology fulfills the enormous and emerging demand for user-generated 3D content creation solutions such as 3D printing, ecommerce, immersive and augmented experiences, and the list goes on.”
“This partnership, the first of its kind for Mantis Vision, is a big leap forward in enabling our customers to bring 3D innovations to market on a mass scale,” said Amihai Loven, CEO of Mantis Vision. “Together with Flextronics we will be able to sustain a long-term commitment to delivering breakthrough customized 3D solutions at world-class manufacturing levels, while maintaining the superior performance expected of MV4D technology.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments