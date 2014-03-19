© olgalis dreamstime.com

Sparton completes acquisition of Aubrey Group

Sparton Corporation has completed an all-cash transaction to acquire Aubrey Group, a USD 8 million revenue business, on March 17, 2014.

Aubrey will continue to service its current and future customers out of its Irvine, CA location.



Aubrey Group is a design and manufacturing company serving OEMs in the Medical and Biotechnological markets. Aubrey Group is FDA registered, ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certified, licensed by the California Food and Drug Branch and compliant with FDA Design Controls, IEC, and UL requirements. Further, a Class 100,000 (ISO Class 8) clean room is available to offer sterile packaging, sealing, and sterilization validation services.



“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Aubrey Group, which will add an innovative product development offering to our portfolio, allowing us to provide enhanced services throughout the product lifecycle,” stated Cary B. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sparton.



“A key component of our strategic vision at Sparton is to realize synergistic acquisition opportunities that add value to the core products and services in our portfolio. The acquisition of Aubrey Group aligns tremendously with this vision. By combining our businesses, Sparton and Aubrey have the capability to enter into a new set of customer engagements that allow us to offer product design, product development, and product manufacturing more completely under one umbrella,” Mr. Wood concluded.