Agilent Oscilloscopes, Product of the Year

Agilent Technologies Inc. Infiniium DSO80000 Series of 10, 12 and 13 GHz real-time oscilloscopes have been selected as a 2004 Product of the Year by the editorial board of Electronic Products magazine.

The oscilloscopes are the first to surpass the double-digit bandwidth barrier, offering engineers who design RF and wireless products, high-speed serial buses and other ultra-high-speed electronics an unmatched level of performance.



Each year, the editors of Electronic Products select a few outstanding new products from the thousands that are introduced. These products represent significant advances in technology or its application, a decided innovation in design, or a substantial gain in price performance.



“Up against sophisticated competition, Agilent leaped ahead in 2004 with the announcement of its DSO80000 Series of digital storage oscilloscopes,” said Richard Comerford, editor of Electronic Products. “By being the first to break the 10-GHz barrier, the scopes will supply engineers with fundamental tools for building the next generation of high-speed communication links. A milestone in scope design, the DSO80000 Series easily earned our recognition as a Product of the Year.”



“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Electronic Products,” said Ron Nersesian, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Design Validation Division. “The award confirms our commitment to providing engineers with an accurate, repeatable test platform that not only meets their needs today, but provides a buffer for incorporating future, high-speed serial bus technologies as well.”