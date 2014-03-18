© nikm dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 18, 2014
Nordson continues China expansion
Nordson Corporation has opened a new 2'000 square meter (21'500 square foot) technical center in Shanghai.
The center will provide enhanced engineering, testing, training, service and application expertise to the company’s customer base throughout China and the greater Asian region.
The new center will be focused initially on Nordson’s hot melt adhesive dispensing products and systems for customers in paper-based packaging, nonwovens, electronics, consumer goods and general product assembly end markets. The center also will support the Nordson EFD brand of precision fluid dispensing products which are sold to customers in a wide variety of electronics, medical and general industrial end markets.
"We are pleased to launch this new technical center, which adds to the already high level of support Nordson currently provides its customers throughout China and Asia,” said H.J. Sha, Vice President, Nordson Asia Pacific. “Nordson has operated in China since 1990, and the new technical center is an ideal complement to our long time sales, service, product development and manufacturing facilities in Beijing, Dongguan, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Suzhou. We continue to see outstanding growth opportunities in China, and we are committed to meeting the needs of our customers better and faster than our competitors.”
“One of Nordson’s largest global manufacturing centers is just minutes away from the new technical center, enabling us to react quickly to the needs of the dynamic Asian market with both full scale production offerings and 'engineered-to-fit' solutions,” added Brad Davis, Vice President for Nordson Adhesive Dispensing Systems in Asia. “We are very well positioned from a capabilities perspective to serve existing demand and develop new opportunities. As always, making our customers more successful continues to drive our efforts.”
