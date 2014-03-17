© mopic-_dreamstime.com

Foxconn looking for a new captain?

EMS-giant Foxconn has set up a think-tank to seek out a new captain for the ship to succeed chairman and CEO, Terry Gou.

The company has confirmed that a task force is in place and that it will be led by Dr. Steven Yang. However, Hon Hai did not confirm reports that it was to seek out a potential successor for Gou, writes Reuters.



Furthermore, any possible time frame on a handover of power has not been given.