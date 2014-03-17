© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Solon close down in Germany

The SOLON Group has decided to relocate its global headquarters from Berlin to the United Arab Emirates, where the majority of SOLON modules are already manufactured.

In addition, production and related facilities in Berlin Adlershof will be closed, affecting all of the circa 230 employees who work there.



“In the past two years, SOLON has evolved into a strong global brand known for its top-quality products. Our production facilities in the UAE allowed us to meet our customers’ cost expectations. While the German market continues to play a big role in our European strategy, emerging markets in Asia and Africa are becoming increasingly important, particularly in the ground-mounted solar power plant segment,” explains Managing Director Anjan Turlapati.



In the future, the European and North African markets will be served by a single European distribution company, which will also have a presence in Germany.



The company will go on using the long established German facility in Greifswald, among others, where SOLON’s partner ML&S produces certified modules.



“Cooperative negotiation with our employees is our top priority in the coming weeks,” says German Branch Manager Lars Podlowski. “It is our goal to reach a fair agreement with the works council in this difficult situation.”