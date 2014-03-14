© maria simonova dreamstime.com

Tepcomp Oy to expand operations to Estonia

The Turku-based company Tepcomp Oy has established another plant in Kuressaare, Estonia.

Tepcomp Oy has established a new production unit in Kuressaare in Estonia (Tepcomp OÜ). The Kuressaare plant will operate alongside the Turku plant so that work concerning extensive assembly and pin through-hole components will be carried out in Estonia.



Tepcomp Oy's capacity will increase and we will be able to serve our customers more diversely. The Turku plant specialises in the composition of surface-mounted components and in carrying out more demanding products. Sales, purchasing, product development and design, as well as administration, are all centralized in Turku.



Tepcomp has grown moderately in the last few years and has been able to increase its markets, despite a challenging market situation. In recent years we have invested in the machinery at the Turku plant and have been able to take on more personnel. In 2013, Tepcomp's turnover was approximately 5.5 million euros and we employed 50 people in Turku.



Just under twenty per cent of turnover was direct export. Over half of our products are sent for indirect export.



Over fifty per cent of Tepcomp's turnover comes from operations concerning the design and manufacture of LED products and lighting.



"We are one of Finland's largest companies in the field. The remainder of the turnover comes from the contract manufacture of electronics, for which we have a wide customer base. Primarily our customers are looking for the manufacture of electronics for use in geriatric care, hospital services, vehicle services and industry", states Tepcomp's CEO Pekka Leppälä.



"We strongly believe that our growth will continue. We do however wish to grow profitably, so no overwhelmingly large figures are to be expected. Tepcomp's market strength comes from its rapid and flexible deliveries. We are close to our customers and are able to react quickly with appropriately sized delivery batches and therefore meet our customers' needs. There's no need to order large quantities from us. Thanks to our own product development, we're able to help our customers with even very specialist solutions. This is what makes us stand out from our competitors."