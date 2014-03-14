© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

Ready to jump on the Apple bandwagon?

Much has been said about the success (and possibly soonish) demise of electronics giant Apple. With Apple reportedly handing out manufacturing orders for 90 million next generation iPhones ... let's see who is benefitting.

One obvious choice here would be Foxconn. The company is the main manufacturing partner for Apple and is rumoured to have snatched up all those 90 million shiny iPhone 6 that will hit the market this year. Not to mention the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c (plus iPhone 4, etc.) that are still being produced.



Principally speaking, Foxconn is in everything.



Then there is Jabil Circuits. The EMS-provider manufactures electronic components and casings for iPhone units. And - looking at the latest fiscal - is somewhat dependent on the Cupertino based giant. Being the biggest customer, Apple has a stronghold on Jabil's well-being. If forecasted market figures for smartphone shipments turn out to be correct, Jabil should also show better figures.



AT&S has supplied PCBs for most (if not all) iPhones out there in the wild. Changes do not seem to be imminent (or likely), so the company will go strong in this segment too.



Every computing device requires DRAM memory, and Apple devices are no different. Market researcher Trefis estimates that Apple uses about 80% of Elpida's mobile DRAM manufacturing capacity. The company - now a part of Micron Technology - has supplied LPDDR2 and LPDDR3, or Low-Power-DDR3 memory modules for the iPhone 5c and 5s generations.



Now, Micron has announced sampling of its newly developed LPDDR4 modules. If Apple stays true to its business strategy and sticks with tried and proved business partners, then we will see loads if these modules in the various teardown reports that will invariably follow the launch of iPhone 6. And with that, Micron should also be benefitting from Apple's success.



Now, don't take me wrong, there are loads of other suppliers that will have a share of Apple's cake; after all you can find the names of 200 of those on Apple's website. Therefore, making a selection seems sensible.