EBV to establish LED team

Component Distributor EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company, launches an European team of lighting specialists to promote LED (Light Emitting Diodes) technology in lighting applications.

With LEDs, lighting designers benefit from a new-found freedom, as LEDs enable them to realise a new world of lighting that can change our daily lives and our environment as well as meet the practical requirements of a service life of up to 100,000 hours. LED lighting is simple and 'in'.



Having spotted the enormous potential of LED technology for applications in lighting technology, EBV Elektronik has set up a special General Lighting Competence Team exclusively for the use of LED technology in lighting applications. The EBV team knows every detail of the semiconductor market and technologies, has access to the leading LED manufacturers, and benefits from a strong external partner network.



LED solutions are usually specific to each application, as every lighting task is different. Ultimately, what lighting architects want is the design freedom provided by the highly flexible LED technology. With LEDs, light can be generated in almost every colour of the spectrum and altered as desired: from light profiles that automatically change colour very slowly over the day (e.g. red in the morning, blue at noon and red again in the evening) to precisely defined colours that can be (re)programmed in accordance with customer requirements.



While ready-made LED lighting systems can be assembled by every experienced electrical installer, developers and manufacturers of LED lights need the technical support of electronic specialists, and this electronics and system knowledge will now be supported by the General Lighting experts of EBV Elektronik. EBV's General Lighting Competence Team helps lighting manufacturers and their development service providers find the optimal solution.



“Neither the neon strips nor energy saving bulbs have managed to oust Thomas Alva Edison's good old light bulb from the market, and LEDs won't do it, either,” explains Cordula Carlin, the Business Development Manager for General Lighting Applications at EBV Elektronik. “Nevertheless, LEDs have an immense future in lighting applications, and with EBV Elektronik as their partner, every lighting manufacturer can offer innovative lighting solutions.”