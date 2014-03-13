© ermess dreamstime.com

PCB Connect expands with new office

Swedish PCB-provider PCB Connect is expanding its presence in Poland.

PCB Connect has opened a new office in Poland. The intention is to get new customers in the country, according to sales manager Joakim Jarstad:



”We see Poland as an important market and we already have good customer relationships in the country. With our new office we want to win even more deals.”



The industry downturn in 2013 didn't affect the company, even if it wasn't a fantastic year. The graphs seem to point upwards for 2014, however, and Joakim Jarstad is certain it will be a better year.



"Our goal is to get the Polish unit running, but we are also looking – without having made any decision yet - at further expansion."